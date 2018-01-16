Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in-depth Research of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market state and the competitive landscape globally. Analyses the important factors of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market players and the future prospects from various angles in detail. The report also presents forecasts for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market from 2017 till 2022.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market industry valued approximately USD 87.92 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.31% over the forecast period 20172025. The major factors driving the growth are the rising sales of counterfeit products, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, and the increased manufacturing activities.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and subsegment of the market are explained below:



Technology:

Coding & Printing

RFID

Holograms

Security Labels

Packaging Design

Usage Feature:

Track & Trace

Tamper Evidence

Overt

Covert

Forensic Markers

EndUse Sector:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corp., CCL Industries, Inc., DSS, Amcor Ltd, DuPont, Avery Dennison Corp, and Alp Vision S.A. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.



Target Audience of the AntiCounterfeit Packaging Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, mediumsized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

ValueAdded Resellers VARs

Thirdparty knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

