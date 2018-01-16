The global adaptive security market is expected to grow from USD 3.78 Billion in 2016 to USD 7.66 Billion by the end of 2021, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2021. Organizations have always adopted prevention strategy to ensure security of their valuable IT assets. However, traditional policy-based controls such as antivirus, intrusion detection and prevention systems and firewalls proved inadequate to deal with evolving cyber threats and targeted attacks. Increasing shift towards adaptive security architecture is a result of change in mindset from incident response approach towards continuous response approach. The adaptive security market is majorly driven by necessity to secure critical IT assets from advance cyber attacks and ongoing adoption of advance IT security policies and compliances. Tremendous opportunities for market growth lies with cloud based deployment of Multi-Layered Security Solution. However budget constraints and skill gap acts as a barrier for full-fledged market growth.

Among applications, Network security segment is currently dominating the adaptive security market and the trend is expected to continue by the end of the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for real-time network security intelligence solutions and services. Application security segment is anticipated to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need to protect enterprise applications that are deployed on different endpoints.

Among verticals, government &defense vertical is anticipated to dominate the overall adaptive security market over the forecast period. Government and defense organizations across countries are keenly focusing to safeguard sensitive information and continuously monitor and prevent targeted cyber-attacks. On other hand, BFSI vertical is expected to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need to protect online banking transactions through website and mobile devices.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global adaptive security market by component, by application, by deployment, by vertical and by region. The component types include solution and services, furthermore services includes professional services, and managed services. The application includes application security, cloud security, endpoint security and network security, among others. The deployment mode includes cloud and on-premises. The vertical includes BFSI, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, among others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America leads the global adaptive security market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.The adaptive security market in Asia-Pacific is projected to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period. The attractiveness of the adaptive security market in the Asia-Pacific region is result of increasing deployment advance security solutions by government organizations to protract critical information and further monitor and targeted cyber-attacks.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Aruba Networks,Cisco Systems,Cloudwick,Fireeye, Juniper Networks, Rapid7, Trend Micro,among others.

About Us

