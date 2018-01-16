Truck accidents are more dangerous and can even lead to death. When you or your loved has been affected with a truck accident, it is important to hire a knowledgeable truck wreck injury lawyer in Alpharetta, GA. You need to choose the lawyer based on various factors. You can look for the lawyers either through an online search or you can get a referral from people you know. The foremost thing you need to take into account is the attitude of the lawyer towards your case. This can be determined while talking with them. The next one is the person should be specialized in the field. They should possess a good knowledge about the truck accidents and also about trucks. The lawyer should be experienced in the field.

Why Does Truck Accident Occur?

There are various causes for truck accidents to occur. Since it is a large vehicle, it is easy for the drivers to make mistakes. Let us see few reasons which cause the truck accident,

• Crossing the speed limit

• Driving after consuming alcohol

• Driving for a long time without breaks

• Reckless driving

• Consuming drugs while driving

• Failed to inspect the truck

• Driving when exhausted or under fatigue

• Using phone while driving

These can held as common reasons for the truck accident to occur. There are various others reasons such as the driver may not be trained well for driving the truck. They may not have proper experience in handling the truck. The truck may not be serviced properly and may contain faulty product. Loading the cargo can also be held as a reason for the accident to occur.

Compensation

A truck accident can lead to various damages such as temporary damage to damage which persists for life time. Therefore, when you meet with the accident you should get medical service as soon as possible. When you feel that you can manage, then you can inform the police and then contact with the lawyer. Explain them what has happened and try to collect evidences from there. The compensation covers the following damages,

• Medical expenses

• Lost wages

• Hospitalization and surgery

• Property damage

• Emotional trauma

