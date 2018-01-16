[Hampshire,17/01/2018] – Society is governed by laws to enable cohesion and these are necessarily complex and can seem unwieldy. That’s why there are legal professionals, like Andrew & Andrew, to act as solicitors and help people to use and benefit from the protections and provisions of the law.

The range of services offered by a solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, is broad but there are some specific areas that are discussed below.

Andrew & Andrew understand that it can seem like a big step to get in touch with a team of solicitors. They encourage people to just pick up the phone and talk to a member of their friendly staff. It can seem surprisingly easy once a professional but approachable firm is involved. Andrew & Andrew have lots of experience demystifying legal jargon and presenting clear options for their clients to choose from.

Andrew & Andrew solicitors services

These are just some of the services offered by Andrew & Andrew solicitors:

Civil litigation – this is where two parties are involved in a dispute that solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, will seek to resolve with an agreement that details the provision of financial reparation or certain services. It is a legal matter that is decided without suggestion of criminality, although criminal and civil cases can often go hand in hand. Examples of civil litigation cases might include debt recovery, property litigation or contract issues. Andrew & Andrew solicitors deal with all of these types of civil cases and more.

Financial mis-sales – mortgage mis-selling, PPI compensation – these have become common terms in the last few years but some people are still unsure if they can claim. There is a time limit within which people must make their case so it is imperative for them to get in touch with a solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, as soon as possible to see if they are eligible.

Family solicitors – protecting family interests can be a complex and emotionally fraught area of the law. Andrew & Andrew are committed to untangling any complicated issues, offering peace-of-mind and ensuring that everything is clear and safe for their clients. This might include contact agreements for children, divorce proceedings, wills and other financial agreements.