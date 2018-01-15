Market Highlights:

Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) is an alternative way for Communications Services Providers (CSPs) to deliver functions to their enterprise customers. Most of the functions of the CPE are virtualized, either being moved into the service provider’s cloud and located near the service edge, or into a server at the customer’s site. In this network architecture, the CPE is a simple layer 2 bridge- forwarding device, and the services run as virtual network functions (VNFs) on common-off-theshelf (COTS) x86-based platforms.

Reducing the number of physical appliances at the customer premise lowers the probability of equipment failure, thereby reducing support calls and truck rolls. It also means that you don’t have to install new hardware and/or software for every new service you introduce, reducing the load on your logistics staff and field technicians. Cloud-based customer premises equipment (CPE) provides a solution to this challenge by gradually moving functionality and equipment from the customer premise to the service provider edge network. With virtualized CPE (vCPE), you can deploy simple, low cost L2 CPE for physical WAN connectivity to reduce cost and complexity on the customer site. Virtualized CPE also lets users to consolidate sophisticated services in your network, precisely where you have the required equipment, tools, and expert personnel.

The major growth driver of Virtual CPE Market includes growing adoption of virtual CPE network infrastructure, growing adoption of internet technologies and growing need of enterprise mobility market among others.

Major Key Players

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Qosmos Inc. (France),

AT&T Inc. (U.S.),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Orange business services (Netherlands),

Verizon wireless (U.S.),

Cisco systems Inc. (U.S.),

Ericsson Inc. (Sweden),

IBM corporation (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News

Feb. 2017 – Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, and ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network solutions, introduced an advanced virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) platform. The advanced platform delivers industry-leading performance and efficiency, readying global communication service providers for cost-effective Network Function Virtualization (NFV) deployment. The joint solution is based on ECI’s Mercury NFVi platform and uCPE solution accelerated by Mellanox’s powerful Indigo™ network processor which is capable of over 400Gb/s of L2-L7 advanced packet processing.

May. 2017 – Cloudify announced the launch of a new open virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) to provide organizations and vendors with a framework to build custom vCPE to configure and on-board new virtual network functions (VNFs) quickly and at a low cost. The configuration framework, simplified VNF on-boarding, open, and multi-tenant service portal allows organizations to configure and deploy custom built network service chains.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the V-CPE solutions and services market from 2016 to 2022. Owing to the presence of a large number of V-CPE service providers offering tailored solutions to multiple application areas. North America has been witnessing a high adoption of V-CPE on a large scale as it has been an early adopter of network virtualization technologies. Asia Pacific offers potential growth opportunities for the V-CPE market to grow, as countries in the region are investing heavily in the development of NFV and V-CPE technologies owing to growing adoption of software-defined technologies.

Target Audience

Research Organizations

IT service operators

Telecommunications

Investment firms

Corporate

Resellers and Distributors

Government Agencies

