As Valentine’s Day is knocking on the doorstep, the online gifts portal, Gifts2IndiaOnline has rolled out a fresh collection of gifts for girlfriends. Being the second-most celebrated festival across world after Christmas, Valentine’s Day calls for special attention when it comes to choosing the right gifts for the lady love. Therefore, to help the men in need with gifts selection, this egifts mall has come up with a complete solution. Under its Valentine’s gifts section, there’s now a new section dedicated only for the love-stricken hearts. The section has everything one might need to woo his special woman.

As said above, this exclusive Valentine’s day gifts for her section has literally every single item preferred by women. From the quintessential life size red rose arrangements and heart shape cakes to the best perfumes to the timeless diamond jewelleries, one can find everything under one category. Moreover, keeping in mind the rising demands for personalized photo cakes, Gifts2IndiaOnline has also arranged a section offering the best photo cakes to be made for the day of love. Apart from the tried and tested gifts for girlfriend, the portal also has arranged a careful selection of some of the most choicest teddy bears, chocolates and lot more to offer.

Mr. Nikhil Poddar, the CEO of Gifts2IndiaOnline, was more than happy to share the news with media. “Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest festival in India and abroad. This year, our aim is to help every guy to find and send the best gifts for their lady love without putting much effort or time. We are hopeful to connect the hearts this February.” Moreover, the gifts portal has promised to take every required step to make it the best online gifting experience for everybody as the company has strengthened up its gifts delivery network across the country.