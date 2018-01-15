The Tissot Tour de France Special Edition is a tribute paid to the partnership between the brand and the Tour, which makes it an essential piece of collectible for all those who take cycling as a serious affair. Bicycle designs influence Tissot Chrono XL Tour De France Special Edition T116.617.37.057.00 T1166173705700 Men’s Watch heavily, which is evident from the details and the color of the watch resembling the yellow jersey of the champion of the event. The Tour de France logo engraving adds the exclusive touch to this Tissot timepiece, thus proving further its inclination towards core performance and precision, which helps the brand to deliver accurate results in the sporting arena and making the world recognize its pride about delivering the same values through this timepiece, which is youthful and stylistically versatile enough to become an everyday piece.

The Tissot Chrono XL Tour De France Special Edition T116.617.37.057.00 T1166173705700 Men’s Watch makes a statement with its clean style brought about by its design elements; from the easily readable markers and Arabic numerals. The 10 hour chronograph function is an added advantage, making the Special Edition watch as functional as its handsome looks. Admirers of vintage aesthetics are bound to get carried away with its stylish contrast both on its dial and the band.

The Tissot Chrono XL Tour De France Special Edition T116.617.37.057.00 T1166173705700 Men’s Watch is decidedly masculine despite its bright, yellow accents, which reinforces further its true sporty nature without moving out of a sophisticated, mature feel. This special model for cycling enthusiasts worldwide – whether casual or competitive or a part of the world championship – has moved many a souls that have not so far moved out of a sedentary lifestyle.

That’s because of a face design that is well balanced; the Tissot Chrono XL Tour De France Special Edition T116.617.37.057.00 T1166173705700 Men’s Watch exhibits the classic three-dial classic chronograph layout and the black PVD coating is guaranteed to hold even if it hits the tarmac. The beauty of the Tissot Watches For Men Special Edition is it’s hardly a colossal timepiece when worn, but large enough to attract the respect and awe of onlookers, its vibrant colour scheme being one of the chief reasons. Sporty but streamlined, it fits n office atmosphere easily on a casual Friday and carries on through the weekend, fulfilling all the criteria for a great summer with all its bright and bold purposes.

About Tour de France: The Tour de France is an annual Multiple Stage Bicycle Race primarily held in France, while also occasionally making passes through nearby countries. Like the other Grand Tours (the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España), it consists of 21 stages over a little more than 3 weeks.