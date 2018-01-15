Developed in Salzburg together with mountain specialists, the Find–me! Avalanche and deep snow band was the winner at the prestigious German Design Award for its functional design in the category of “Excellent Product Design – Sports, Outdoor Activities and Leisure”. Thanks to its compact construction and the well thought-out functionality, Find–me! is a successful design innovation.

The jury stated: “Find–me! is a well-designed, useful accessory that does not weigh much and which you don’t notice while skiing, but could save your life in an emergency.”

The system behind Find–me! is simple: before a ski tour or Freeriding, the small bags are attached to the ski boots. If the ski comes away, 10m long straps are pulled out. A Velcro seal works as a predetermined breaking point to prevent injuries. 8m of band remain attached to each ski-boot with 2m attached to the ski. This means you never again lose a ski in deep snow. On www.find—me.com, there is a video showing the simple operation.

At this year’s ISPO in Munich, the Find–me! was the only winter sports product awarded with ISPO Brand New Finalist 2017. The German Design Award places the highest demands on its prize-winners. In a complex nomination process, expert juries decide which such products and communication services are invited to participate in the competition based on their proven design and functional quality which are key differentiators in the competition.

In 2017, over 5,000 products were submitted, with 49% in the Excellent Product Design area and 51% in the Excellent Communications Design area.

For each category, a selected number of design products will be awarded as winners. The winners in each category of the German Design Award are selected by an expert jury.

The Find–me! Avalanche and deep snow band costs EUR 59 and can be ordered directly on the website http://www.find—me.com/ , on Amazon or is available in Austrian sports shops.