Precision Scales offer a wide range of industrial weighing systems and solutions, backed by an extensive service network. Part of a large corporate family, we market and service our products all across the globe. We are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to manufacture a comprehensive range of weighing solutions including weighbridges, weighing in motion road and rail weighbridges, analogue and digital load cells, platform scales, weighbridge surveillance systems and software solutions.

We provide efficient aftersales services with our strong network of service establishments across globe and well qualified team of service engineers, who have decades of experience in the field of weighing. We will maintain leadership by achieving excellence in its area of test and measurement field. We offer a product portfolio that is second to none: providing business focused products and solutions.

We are determined to provide a superior quality range of Custom Weighing Scales to our respected clients. This is fabricated with International Standard of Quality at our vendors’ end under the guidance of our qualified professionals using the finest quality raw material and advanced technology.

We are able to service, maintain and repair a wide range of weighing, test and measurement equipment. Our combination of extensive industry experience and on-going training result in unrivalled product knowledge across the entire spectrum of weighing equipment. You can contact us for to buy Industrial Weighing Scale. We will work with you to provide a solution that meets the needs of your business, your budget and your industry. As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of weighing equipment, we have product knowledge and industry understanding that is second to none. We offer this product in different specifications as per the application requirements of the clients. Clients can avail this product at industry leading prices. Our latest technology based weighing system is variedly applied in diverse industries.

Precision Scales Inc.

5829 West Sam Houston Pkwy, #205

Houston, TX 77041, USA

Phone: 713-849-9992

Mobile: 281-787-2425

Fax: 310-214-6622

Email: scalesonline@gmail.com

Website: http://www.precisionscalesinc.com