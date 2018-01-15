UK savers are wasting their money and missing a huge opportunity. The average interest rate of a cash ISA in the UK has just hit 1% for the first time in 14 months[1], while current account returns are little better – paltry returns for those working hard to save.

[1] According to MoneyFacts: https://moneyfacts.co.uk/news/isas/cash-isa-rates-are-rising–average-hits-14-m-high/

Today SynerGIS, a brand of Global Investment Strategy UK Limited (GIS), has announced plans to launch a game-changing bond offering for UK resident savers and investors: a fixed-rate, fixed-term bond for UK resident consumers. Expected to launch early 2018, investors can register and open their accounts now at www.synergisbonds.com

Current accounts are an easy option for consumers – but often earn very little interest, or even none at all. The same goes for many ISAs – they are just perceived as relatively safe places to store money. As a new financial challenger brand, SynerGIS is focused on making money work harder, and is looking to provide consumers with a saving and investment option that is safe and secure, while offering higher rates and helping keep up with the rising inflation. The perfect way to do the things you love and save for special occasions.

John Gunn, Founder and Executive Chairman commented:

“We see a lot of opportunity in the marketplace to cater to those investors who find savings deposits and ISA rates unattractively low, yet not feeling that their money will be safe with the alternative new market entrants. Our key competitive advantage lies in our ability to build on a decade of experience and know-how in risk management and wealth management operations. We can use the existing expertise, infrastructure and processes of GIS, keeping the overheads low and thus being able to invest in lower-risk, higher quality projects to deliver attractive returns to our customers without taking any unnecessary risks. Unlike some of our competitors, we have been in the market for over a decade, and are able to benefit from a profitable, healthy core business.”

Operating with low overheads, while using the experience and support of parent company GIS as an established financial institution, allows SynerGIS to be innovatively agile – offering exceptional levels of investment security with highly competitive returns.

The SynerGIS consumer bond will give people the utmost transparency, removing any set up charges and management fees. Therefore, no matter how much consumers are investing, whether it’s the minimum of £1,000 or the maximum of £250,000, the return on investment is clear and easy to understand. A participant in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, each eligible claimant will be covered by compensation up to £50,000.

About SynerGIS

SynerGIS is a brand name of Global Investment Strategy UK Limited (GIS). Founded in 2004, GIS is a financial services company that offers a wide variety of services to institutional, family offices and high net worth clients. Risk-management is part of the company’s DNA. GIS’s primary business is global settlement and safe custody services, but it also offers a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking and payment services to its professional client base. GIS has established a strong track record, having settled over 250,000 transactions with values exceeding £50bn over the past three years, successfully managing risk for a number of professional clients for over a decade of investment management.

GIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Octagonal PLC – a London Stock Exchange listed company (OCT.LN).

GIS is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and a participant in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FCSC). Today we are engaged with a reputable team of Legal Advisors, Trustees, Credit analysts, Valuers, Surveyors and Asset Managers that bring us the skills necessary to generate appropriate secured asset backed lending opportunities.

About John William Gunn

With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, John has worked for Hoare Govett, Carr Sheppards, Assicurazioni Generali and William de Broë, where he was a senior investment manager until 2002. In 2004 he established Global Investment Strategy (GIS), a private investment company. Then, in 2016, John founded SynerGIS after he identified a gap in the UK consumer lending market. John is a director of GIS and a director and major shareholder of Octagonal Plc. He also has a keen interest in renewable energy and clean-tech businesses.

