Vampire facelift procedure is a revolutionary treatment that yokes the natural healing and rejuvenating elements of your own blood to help rejuvenate and refresh the skin, while also volatizing and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Because it uses your own blood, it is considered a natural alternative to dermal fillers that contain hyaluronic acid- thereby reducing the potential for any side effects.

Talk privately with one of our patient coordinators in a free consultation to find out if this treatment is right for you. Alternative treatments to achieve your desired results may also be discussed. Vampire Face Lift Gilroy works by using your own platelet cells from a portion of your own blood, rich in growth factors and stem cells to regenerate and remodel the skin naturally increasing elasticity and collagen production. The skin is re-plumped and rejuvenated; fine lines and wrinkles are reduced to create a youthful, radiant glow.

Our service and treatment depending on area and condition being treatment. In terms of medical cure rather than skin-deep treatment, our treatment can be used to luxury a multitude of harms, including osteoarthritis and ligament and muscle injuries. It has been used widely in medicine for a number of years. Our revolutionary new therapy that is a safe and alternative treatment to various other non-invasive cosmetic treatments such as botulinum toxins and dermal fillers.

Contact:

South County Med Spa & Wellness Center

9460 No Name Uno Suite #245 Gilroy, CA 95020

Email:jthanapathy@gmail.com

Phone (appointments): 408-465-4167

Phone (general inquiries): (408) 847-4200

Website: http://www.southcountymedspaandwellness.com/