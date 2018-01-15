ShiningSoft, the reliable multimedia software developer, announces the release of professional Mac Blu-ray Player to let Mac users quickly play Blu-ray movies and many other media formats on Mac computers. This Mac Blu-Ray Player combines the great picture and sound with full featured Blu-ray/DVD navigation including Blu-ray/DVD playback with full operating controls.

ShiningSoft is an award-winning multimedia software developer. It provides powerful and easy-to-use multimedia software including Video Converter, DVD Converter, 3D Converter, MP3/MP4 Converter, DVD Player, etc. In this month, this reliable multimedia software developer releases new Mac Blu-ray Player for Mac users to play Blu-ray movies and other media formats under Mac OS.

“We have been spending more than 100 days on designing and building this Mac Blu-ray Player.” Kenny, the product manager, says, “ShiningSoft Mac Blu-ray Player has outstanding features. We hope it can help Mac users smoothly play videos, pictures, audio files on Mac.”

ShiningSoft Mac Blu-ray Player supports to load Blu-ray Menu, Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray ISO File, Blu-ray Folder, DVD ISO File and DVD Folder. It combines the great picture and sound with full featured Blu-ray/DVD navigation including Blu-ray/DVD playback with full operating controls. This powerful Mac Blu-ray Player is fully capable of dealing with video, audio or image files and can be used for opening most popular multimedia file formats including MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, WMV, MP4, MPEG, RMVB, MTS, M2TS, MOD, VOB, M4V, TS, MXF, FLAC, WAV, WMA, AAC, ALAC, AC3, AIFF, AMR, AU, MP3 and more.

This easy-to-use and powerful Mac Blu-ray Player is compatible with macOS 10.12 (Sierra), Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan), Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite), 10.9(Mavericks), 10.8 (Mountain Lion), 10.7 (Lion), 10.6 (Snow Leopard).

ShiningSoft also offers free video player for Mac users. It is both Mac Video Player and Mac Audio Player that plays a wide range of popular file types including SD/HD/4K UHD/5K HD /1080p videos.

Download ShiningSoft Mac Video Player:

ShiningSoft Blu-ray Player: http://shining-soft.com/mac-blu-ray-player.html

ShiningSoft Free Mac Video Player: http://shining-soft.com/mac-free-video-player.html

About ShiningSoft:

ShiningSoft, established in 2011, is a professional multimedia and data recovery solutions provider. ShiningSoft products are available and welcomed by users all over the worldwide, to be used on both Microsoft Windows and Apple’s Mac OS X platforms. ShiningSoft has more than 150 excellent employees who are all experts in their respective departments: Development Dept, Test Dept, Product Dept, Marketing Dept, Support & Service Dept, and Management Dept.

Contact:

Contact person: Kenny

Company: ShiningSoft

Address: New York, NY, USA

Email: support@shining-soft.com

Website: http://shining-soft.com/