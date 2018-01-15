“The Report Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is a class of polyurethane (PU) plastics formed when a polyaddition reaction takes place between a diisocyanate and one or more long-chain or short-chain diols. TPU is a renowned malleable engineering plastic and also used as a replacement for hard rubber because of its high elongation and tensile strength. Characteristics such as elasticity and ability to resist oil, grease, solvents, chemicals, and abrasion make TPU popular in a range of applications. It can be easily extruded or injection molded on conventional thermoplastic manufacturing equipment to create solid components for footwear, hose and tube, cable and wire, film and sheet, and other industrial products.
Technavios analysts forecast the global thermoplastic polyurethane market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoplastic polyurethane market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
Covesto
Huntsman International
PolyOne
Wanhua Chemical Group
Other prominent vendors
API
AMERICAN POLYFILM
The Lubrizol Corporation
Walton Plastics
Market driver
Rise in demand from automotive industry
Market challenge
Presence of moisture can hamper the structure TPU
Market trend
Upcoming developments in bio-based products
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
