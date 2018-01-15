“The Report Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is a class of polyurethane (PU) plastics formed when a polyaddition reaction takes place between a diisocyanate and one or more long-chain or short-chain diols. TPU is a renowned malleable engineering plastic and also used as a replacement for hard rubber because of its high elongation and tensile strength. Characteristics such as elasticity and ability to resist oil, grease, solvents, chemicals, and abrasion make TPU popular in a range of applications. It can be easily extruded or injection molded on conventional thermoplastic manufacturing equipment to create solid components for footwear, hose and tube, cable and wire, film and sheet, and other industrial products.

Technavios analysts forecast the global thermoplastic polyurethane market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoplastic polyurethane market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Covesto

Huntsman International

PolyOne

Wanhua Chemical Group

Other prominent vendors

API

AMERICAN POLYFILM

The Lubrizol Corporation

Walton Plastics

Market driver

Rise in demand from automotive industry

Market challenge

Presence of moisture can hamper the structure TPU

Market trend

Upcoming developments in bio-based products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

