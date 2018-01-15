Coating is a film or covering applied on the surface of an object. It is generally referred to as ‘substrate’. The function of coatings is to alter surface properties such as adhesion, wettability, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance of substrates. Release agent is a chemical used to prevent other materials/carriers from bonding to surfaces/substrates, providing critical barrier between them. Release coating is a film, which is coated on one or two sides with a release agent. The release agent provides a release effect against an adhesive. Release coatings are often used as back side coatings for paper products or films for various cohesive and pressure sensitive adhesive applications.

The global release coatings market is primarily driven by the increase in demand in food and bakery, hygiene, and medical industries. Mechanical flexographic printing process, which is used for sticker and label printing, is being replaced by digital printing process owing to the adhesive properties of release coatings. This rise in demand for digital label printing process is also fueling the market for release coatings. Furthermore, increase in per capita income and rise in awareness about health care are boosting the release coatings market in developing economies. Development and manufacture of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)-based release coatings is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the release coatings market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials and high degree of customization required for varied applications can hamper the release coatings market.

Based on material, the release coatings market can be segmented into silicone and non-silicone. Silicone based release coatings possess the property of reproducing releasing force. Thus, they are highly effective where self-adhesive, vibration or sound dampening, and heat-insulation materials are used. Non-silicone based release coatings possess the property of customized controlled release. They are widely used in surface protection tapes, self-wound film tapes, and heat transfer labels.

In terms of formulation, the release coatings market can be divided into solvent-based, water-based, and oil emulsion. Solvent-based coatings provide good anchorage for applications such as pressure sensitive label stock, industrial single-sided release papers, and nonstick food-grade packaging. Water-based release coatings are used in a broad range of applications in food and baking, tapes, and industrial sectors. Oil emulsion-based release coatings possess long bath life, good shear stability, and low foaming potential. Thus, they are suitable for two-sided differential applications like pressure sensitive adhesive laminates and tapes.

