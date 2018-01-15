A propulsion system is referred to a system of machines that produces thrust to push an object forward. Global propulsion system market is anticipated to exhibit healthy growth rate owing to growing application of propulsion system and increasing space expeditions. Further, high efficiency offered by propulsion systems, technological advancement, and demand for long range missiles would drive the growth of market. However, stringent airspace regulations and declining defense budgets in developed nations might hinder the market growth. Application of propulsion system within unmanned vehicles would provide lucrative opportunities for the market. North America would dominate the market in terms of revenue and growth rate in the upcoming years.

PROPULSION SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type

• Air-Breathing Engines

• Non-Air Breathing Engines

• Electric Propulsion Engines

By Application

• Aircraft

• Spacecraft

• Missiles

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

