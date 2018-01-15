Market Definition and Introduction

Polymers have been observed to be susceptible to susceptible to various detrimental environmental impacts such as oxidation, cross-linking reactions, chain scission and other unrestrained reactions which hamper their desirable properties and reduce their quality. They also get worn out due to the direct impact of ultraviolet light and heat. Polymer stabilizers play an important role here to mitigate these undesirable effects on polymers. Polymer stabilizers are directly applied or through various combinations so as to prevent the above mentioned undesirable effects, by rendering polymers stability to tackle oxidation, impacts of light, heat as well as play the role of an anti-ozonant. The effectiveness of polymer stabilizers in the case of tacking weathering effects is a function of solubility, their ability to stabilize in various polymer matrices & their distribution in these matrices, and the extent of loss of polymer stabilizer quantities during processing and usage, through the process of evaporation.

Considering these important aspects of applications of polymer stabilizers, the study of the polymer stabilizers market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the polymer stabilizers market is segmented as follows:

Anti-oxidant stabilizers

Light stabilizers

Heat stabilizers

Anti-ozonant stabilizers

On the basis of end use industry, the polymer stabilizers market is segmented as follows:

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Key Trends, Drivers

A recent trend observed is the rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives in polymer stabilizers, which consist of low phenol & VOC (volatile organic compound) content. This has been translating into various alternatives for lead and cadmium based heat stabilizers, such as mixed metal, rare earth material, & tin based heat stabilizer types. In the packaging industry, there has been a rapidly rising demand for polymer stabilizers for polymer applications intended to add ultraviolet and heat resistance properties to polymer products. These properties are important in packaging uses so as to protect the packaging material and the stored product in the material from degradation.

Heat stabilizer types of polymer stabilizers have been finding important applications in the building & construction industry where polymer products are made of polyvinyl chloride. For instance, polyvinyl chloride has now been an important material for the manufacture of window profiles, piping systems and cable ducts. The light stabilizer type of polymer stabilizers have been finding important applications with regard to polyethylene & polypropylene products. Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) is an important example of light stabilizers. Anti-oxidant polymer stabilizers are used to terminate the oxidation reactions which are triggered by weather conditions and thereby hamper the polymer product quality. Hence, the stalling of degradation of the organic material is aided by anti-oxidant polymer stabilizers. Anti-ozonant type polymer stabilizers avert or slow down the degradation of the polymer product caused by ozone gas present in the air (a process known as ozone cracking). Hence, anti-ozonant type polymer stabilizers are used as additives to plastics and rubber, and find important applications in the manufacturing of tire manufacturing. These multiple applications are expected to drive the growth of the polymer stabilizers market in recent times.

In recent times, plastics & polymers have been proving to be extremely useful substitutes to conventional materials such as glass, wood and metal. This is due to their superior characteristics, ease of use, durability, aesthetics, and cost effectiveness, thereby impacting the growth rate of the polymer industry very favorably. Manufacturers of polymer stabilizers have also been focusing on providing custom products to gain competitive advantage in recent times. This has also been contributing to increased usage of polymer stabilizers due to their improved performance. These factors, in turn, have been driving the growth of the polymer stabilizers market at a global level. It could be noted that automotive, construction, agriculture and packaging have been proving to be the key end-use industries for polymer stabilizers.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the polymer stabilizers market are as follows: