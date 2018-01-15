Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The statistics show that about 87,000 patients die due to kidney failure every year. Commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors.

Phosphate binders are drugs which are used to lower the absorption of phosphate in patients suffering from chronic renal failure due to their inability to remove phosphorus naturally. Excess deposition of phosphorus in the body, especially in a kidney failure patient, results in the depletion of calcium from bones and ultimately leads to diseases such as hyperphosphatemia and renal osteodystrophy or renal bone. Phosphate binders work by binding phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract, ultimately making it unavailable to the body for absorption. In June 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received patent for Zerenex, a ferric citrate based phosphate binder, which will expire in 2024. The company has filed new drug application (NDA) for Zerenex and is currently under review by the U.S. FDA. Sanofi lost patent for Renvela (sevelamer) in 2014; the drug generated a total revenue of US$ 750 Mn in 2013. Other key drugs in the market include Alucap (aluminum hydroxide) by Meda Pharma, Calcichew (calcium carbonate), Renagel (sevelamer) by Genzyme Corporation, and Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) by Shire US, Inc.

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the global phosphate binding agents market. For instance, over 20 million people in America are affected by chronic kidney diseases; the incidence rate of these diseases is rapidly growing among people above the age of 65 years. The FDA has approved the use of these phosphate binding agents in hyperphosphatemia secondary to chronic kidney diseases. In addition, rising awareness about the complications caused due to chronic kidney diseases and the treatment options is fueling the growth of the global market. However, phosphate binding agents have certain gastrointestinal reactions such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, leading to their discontinuation. This factor is restraining the growth of the market for phosphate binding agents.

The global phosphate binding agents market has been segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented as calcium-based phosphorus binders; aluminum-free, calcium-free phosphorus binders; aluminum-based phosphorus binders; and magnesium-based phosphorus binders. The calcium-based phosphorus binders segment primarily includes calcium carbonate and calcium acetate. These calcium-based phosphorous binders have largely replaced aluminum-based phosphorous binders, and these binders also serve as calcium supplements. In terms of application, the market is segmented as hyperphosphatemia, hyperphosphatemia of renal failure, osteodystrophy, and anemia. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online retailers, and private clinics.

Geographically, the global phosphate binding agents market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share owing to high research and development, favorable reimbursement policies, and availability of advanced health care infrastructure. The implementation of the Affordable Care Act has significantly posed limitations to hospitals as well as pharmaceutical companies with respect to costing of new drugs. Europe is the second largest market for phosphate binding agents due to presence of high quality scientific companies and research organizations. However, lack of proper reimbursement policies and regulatory framework pertaining to new drug development could restraint the growth of the Europe market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global market include Shire US, Inc., Meda Pharma, and Genzyme Corporation.

