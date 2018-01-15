Market Highlights:

The global passenger service system market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the passenger service system market due to growing adoption of high-speed internet connection, which is propelling the passenger service system market growth to a large extent. On May 21, 2014, Delta Air Lines went into the agreement with Travelport to transfer passenger service, flight operations software responsibility. This is to build the next generation of technology that will improve the travel experiences of its customers.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to its new and innovative passenger services, which is widely used in the transportation sectors. With the growing demand for an end to end passenger services solutions such as legacy modernization, digitalized customer experience, mobile integration to booking, and check in engines among airlines.The prominent companies such Unisys Corp. (U.S.), Hexaware Technologies Ltd. (India), Travelport Worldwide Ltd.(U.K), SITA NV (Geneva), Sabre Corp.(U.S.), IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.(India), is providing passenger service system solutions to the market. These major players are investing in the offering of passenger service system solution across the world.

Major Key Players

Sirena-Travel JSCS (Russia),

Radixx International, Inc.( U.S.),

Hitit Computer Services A.S. (Istanbul),

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.(Canada),

Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd.( Singapore),

Unisys Corp.(U.S.),

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. (India),

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.(U.K),

SITA NV (Geneva),

Sabre Corp.(U.S.),

IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.(India),

Information Systems Associates FZE (UAE),

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Travel Technology Interactive (France), Mercator Ltd.(India), Travelsky Technology Ltd. (China), and KIU System Solutions (Argentina), among others.

The Global Passenger Service System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period

Global Passenger Service System Market Segmentation

The global passenger service system market is segmented into service, deployment, solution, and region. The service is segmented into airline reservation system, airline inventory system, departure control system, internet booking system, loyalty system, customer care system, airport management consulting, ancillary services, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premises. The solution segment is sub-segmented into inventory management, reservation management, and others. The market is spanned across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

The global passenger service system market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global passenger service system market. The passenger service system market is witnessing the high growth due to increasing demand for services, which is offered to the passengers including loyalty, customer care, online booking, reservation, and check-in and check-out status in real-time which is propelling the growth of passenger service system market of these regions. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the passenger service system market during the forecast period since the passenger service system providers are offering an airport management consulting solution to meet the customer requirement. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

