Market Overview:

The global market for organic spices and herbs has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach around 3,687 kilo tons by the year 2023, at a CAGR of 3.722% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Increase in versatile demand across various food and beverage segments particularly for convenience foods and beverages is likely to drive the global organic spices and herbs market.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market with more than 75% of market share in the year 2017 due increasing production of organic spices in India, China and Vietnam since last few years. Guatemala and Mexico are major markets for organic spices and herbs in the North and Central American region. Strong potential for production as well as higher consumption favors organic spices and herbs market growth the most among these regions.

India is the major producer, consumer and exporter of herbs & spices in the world. India has wide variety of herbs & spices due to different agro-climatic conditions and soil types. Hence, India remains prime focus for organic herbs & spices market due to huge potential for both supply and demand. Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain and Guatemala are among the other top emerging markets for organic herbs & spices. The world demand for organic herbs & spices is growing rapidly especially in developed countries like Spain, U.S., Japan and Australia.

Increasing importance of herbs & spices for various flavors in foods and medicinal properties has resulted in higher demand for herbs & spices. On the other hand, rising awareness for food safety related to pesticide residues in herbs & spices and related health hazards has triggered higher demand or organic herbs & spices. Demand for organic foods has been slower due to reluctance among farmers to shift from traditional methods of farming to organic farming. Change in food trends and adoption of various international food forms encouraging herbs & spices consumption in raw form further encourages demand for organic herbs & spices.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4175

Regional Analysis:

The Global Organic Spices and Herbs Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by North America. Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominant position in upcoming years due Presence of various agro-climatic zones and seasons support various organic spices and herbs production in this region. Vietnam and Indonesia will witness higher growth in organic spices and herbs market during the forecast period (2017 to 2023) due to increasing production of chilies and pepper in these countries. Spain and Ukraine are one of the fastest growing countries in organic spices and herbs market in the Europe region as increasing demand for high quality organic herbs is playing key role in Europe region. Chili, Parsley, Mint and Marjoram are dominating the North America region due to increasing popularity of organic spices and herbs in developed countries especially in U.S. and Canada.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global Organic Spices and Herbs market primarily are Organic Spices Inc.(U.S.), Frontier Natural Products Co-op (Norway), Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd (India), Earthen Delight (India), Yogi Botanical Pvt Ltd (India), The Spice Hunter, Inc. (U.S.) and Starwest Botanicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Target Audience:

Organic Spices and Herbs Manufacturers

Food and beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-spices-herbs-market-4175

Key Findings: