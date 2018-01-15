MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

3M Company, DowDuPont Inc., Sandler AG., Hollingsworth & Vose, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pentair Residential Filtration LLC and Johns Manville among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market – Overview

Nonwoven Fabrics described as a random fibrous web formed by either mechanical, wet or air laid means and having interconnecting open area throughout the cross-section. They are able to remove a percentage of particulate from liquid or gaseous fluid streams flowing through it. Hence they find applications in filtration. The Nonwoven Filter Media Market is being driven by factors such as increasing application in transportation industry coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding water & air pollution. Significant increase in automotive production and sales, specifically in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America such as China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina is set to propel market growth over the forecast period. Better economic situation and shift in lifestyle along with the rising consumer confidence have resulted in the increasing demand for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. In addition, major steps taken up by government and environmental bodies across the globe towards reducing water pollution is set to uplift nonwoven filter media demand over the next seven years.

The ongoing progression in Federal Laws and regulatory activities directly influence the development of nonwoven filter media market. Regulatory bodies are promoting “a greener tomorrow” through various regimes, regulations, and awareness programs with sustainability being a focal point in major business negotiations. It is notable that the emergence of green standards does not only pose additional challenges to the production of Nonwoven Filter Media, but also provide great opportunity for new technologies, new products for Nonwoven Filter Media. This also provides an opportunity for smart filtration companies to capture early mover advantage of “green projects” and become the technology leaders of these programs.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

February 2017 – Freudenberg Filtration Technologies added a new state-of-the-art cabin air filter production line to its U.S. manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. With this investment, the company confirmed its commitment to the U.S. automotive market. This expansion strategy would help Freudenberg Filtration Technologies to increase their market share in the North America region.

November 2017 – Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a global leader in fiber-based materials, launched Ahlstrom-Munksjö Trinitex Advance W3000, a unique filtration media specifically designed for pulse jet gas turbine applications. With this product launch strategy, company brought more innovative solution in air filtration sector.

October 2017 – Teijin offered new Nanofront Bag Filter designed to offer ‘efficient solution for industrial air pollution. The product launch strategy would help Teijin to boost its Asia Pacific market share in air filteration.

May 2017 – Donaldson Company, Inc., a global leader in the filtration industry, acquired Hy-Pro Corporation. Hy-Pro designs and manufactures filtration systems and replacement filters for stationary hydraulic and industrial lubrication filtration applications. The acquisition strategy would help Donaldson Company, Inc. to increase their overall revenue and filteration market share.

March 2017 – Andritz agreed to supplies line to Indian needle puncher. The agreement would help the nonwoven filter media market in India after the impact of GST.

April 2017 – Bouckaert Industrial Textiles, a maker of nonwovens for the thermal and acoustical insulation, equestrian, automotive, specialty filtration, vibration dampening, green-roof and industrial markets, planned to add a new, 3.4 meters wide, air-lay line from Laroche S.A. and TechnoPlants srl. This expansion strategy of Bouckaert Industrial Textiles would further increase the global consumption of nonwoven filter media.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market – Regional Analysis

Market Research Future has segmented the Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market in five different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is further divided into the US and Canada while the European market is segmented into Germany, Russia, the U.K., France, Italy and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The global nonwoven filter media market is expected to reach USD 7206.7 million by the end of forecasted period i.e. 2022. Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest market share followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region offers huge growth potential for Nonwoven Filter Media Market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 7.14% to reach USD 3234.4 million by 2022 owing to the presence of a large number of producers, cheap labor cost and growing application segments in the region.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape, the report analyses the degree of competition among the industry players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market is at a growing stage, which represents moderate stats in terms of market value and overall volume. Over the past few years, Nonwoven Filter Media Market has witnessed healthy demand from industries like transportation, water filtration, HVAC, food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and refining. Nevertheless, the degree of competition among the market players is still less owing to limited market players across the globe. Globally market for Nonwoven Filter Media is fragmented and it is moving towards growth expansion by specifically adopting partnership, expansion and joint-venture strategies and product launch strategies.

