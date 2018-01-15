Global non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period of 2017–2023. Non-therapeutic antibiotics are administered at sub therapeutic levels in order to increase feed conversion rate. In order to have better margins livestock farmers administer the antibiotics in very low quantity through water especially in poultry and swine. Compound feed manufacturers and feed premix manufacturers are also adding antibiotics to make sure, their feed and ingredients give maximum profit to its buyers. However, such practice has led to development of antibiotic resistant pathogens and hence are being banned in many countries and also controversy on its uses are increasing progressively. Thus the growth of antibiotics in many countries are being plateaued out and in others growth may prematurely can plateaued or even drastically fall.

Market Insights

Livestock production growth as the demand for meat is increasing in most parts of the world has resulted in increased uses of antibiotic at sub therapeutic level which has increased the profitability of ventures. Feed cost fluctuations and tighter margins also necessitates the uses of such ingredients which is directly related to productivity.

Thus, the demand is expected to remain stable but govt regulations is the biggest hindrance although companies lobby their interest in the legislature to delay such measures as far as possible but long-term growth doesn’t look promising esp. in developed nations and in countries where the food department is very strict.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animal market. The non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market is segmented by antibiotic class, route of administration, target animals and active ingredient. The non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market by target animals is segmented as cattle feed, poultry feed, swine feed, aqua feed and others. On the basis of antibiotic class, the market is segmented as, tetracyclines, penicillin, macrolide, sulfas, aminoglycosides, lancosamides, cephalosporin and others. Based on route of administration the market is segmented as compound feed, feed premix, water and feed mixtures. Furthermore, on the basis of antibiotic active ingredient the non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market is segmented as oxytetracyclines, tylosin, ampicillin and amoxycillin, gentamicin, sulfaquinoxaline, salinomycin, bacitracin and others.

Geographies covered

The non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market cover the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Europe and North America are the markets where the antibiotics uses are strictly regulated whereas such regulations are very weak in South Asian countries. Thus scope of growth is very high coupled with fat growing market of meat. However slowly the concerns are raised regularly by NGO, Competent authorities and WHO as it has potentially can be serious threat to human health.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market include, AG Zoetis, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH , Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Dechra Pharmaceuticals.