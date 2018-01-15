The determination of moisture is a critical factor in manufacturing to maintain product quality. Moisture analysis is applicable across multiple industries where moisture content is highly controlled. Near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is used to identify water content in a wide range of materials. NIR moisture meter is a moisture control and measurement system designed for continuous monitoring of products and uses near infrared reflectance (NIR) technology. This information is used to determine whether the product is ready for use or is in need of further inspection.

Near-infrared (NIR) analysis offers numerous benefits over conventional analysis methods. Additionally, the benefit of accurate results in short period of time has encouraged utilization of NIR moisture meters in manufacturing companies. This technique measures qualitative and quantitative moisture content, thus reducing over-processing of products and enhancing production. However, increased usage of spectrometry in the drug safety process is expected to fuel the growth of NIR moisture meters and component market during the coming years. The focus of manufacturing companies on decreasing operating expenditure through better process control is additionally driving the market growth. The lack of skilled labor is a key challenge for the players operating in this market.

Request Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14198

NIR moistures meters and components market can leverage the opportunities generated by the emerging markets such as China and India during coming years. The advancements in the moisture analysis technology has led to development of portable moisture meters, and on-line moisture meters. Such developments are anticipated to support the growth of NIR moisture meters and components market during coming years. North America holds a major share of the market due to the presence of key players operating in this region. However, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing regional market due to increased adoption of process spectroscopy. This can further be attributed to the rise in number of manufacturing plants across this region.

The NIR moistures meters and component market is segmented by solution, by end-use and by moisture meters type. There numerous NIR moisture meter solutions including food moisture meters, textile moisture meters, coal moisture meters, tobacco moisture meters, paper moisture meters, concrete moisture meters, digital moisture meters, wood moisture meters, drywall moisture meters, lumber moisture meters, gypsum moisture meters, and others. The components considered in this study are NIR dry filter, NIR led screen, NIR moisture sensor, dust shields, vortex cooler, NIR opto-port and others. Furthermore, the NIR moistures meters find application in multiple end-use segments such as agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, paints and coatings, tobacco, plastics and composites, textiles, lumber and wood products, minerals, renewable energy, paper and pulp, and others.

Browse Our Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nir-moisture-meters-components-market.html

ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Danaher Corporation, Foss A/S, Horiba Limited, Kett Electric Laboratory, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, NDC Technologies, Process Sensors Corp., SensorTech Systems, Inc., and MoistTech Corp. With growing demand for NIR spectroscopy due to its improved compatibility with product manufacturing, new players are anticipated to emerge offering enhanced products in the coming years.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

Pre Book Now This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=14198<ype=S