MVJ COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING STUDENTS BAG 1ST RANK IN VTU RESULTS

Bags 3 Gold medals and 14 other ranks

Bangalore, January 15, 2018: Once again the students of MVJ College of Engineering, ranked among the top engineering college in India have bagged 3 Gold medals and 14 other ranks in the VTU results for the year 2017. The 3 students who have secured 1st rank in the university are Joyce Mathew, B. E., Department of Medical Electronics. Nagaraj Naik B G, M. Tech, Department of Aeronautical Engineering and Nandikeshwar Sulegoan, M. Tech (Transportation and Engineering). There were 14 other students who were among the top 10 rank holders.

All the 17 students were honoured with a certificate and a souvenir in recognition of their exemplary academic excellence at a award ceremony presided by Dr. V. Bhujanga Rao, a distinguished scientist, ISRO Chair-Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISC campus Bangalore, and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) DRDO (Ministry of Defence) New Delhi.

On this occasion, MVJCE chairman Mr. M. J. Balachandar announced that the rank holder students in the VTU board examination results will be receiving a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh, for each of the UG course and Rs. 50,000 for the M. Tech course on the founder’s day, which has been the regular practise over the years.

Dr. N Gunasekaran, Principal MVJCE said “I congratulate all the students who secured the rank leaving a benchmark to be achieved for the next batch. To achieve anything, not only the student- the faculty too has to come out of their comfort Zone, work with focus towards the achievement. The management has promoted the development of the students by providing them very good infrastructure and motivation through such laurels. The institution has consistently secured 4th place in UG program, 6th rank in PG VTU results”.

About MVJ College of Engineering

Established in 1982, MVJCE is the one of the best engineering colleges in Bangalore, the flagship of Venkatesha Education Society, imparts education beyond engineering and management. With inputs from motivated and quality faculty our students display consistently high academic performance which has helped us to reach a pioneer as comfort zone ranked amongst the top 10 engineering colleges in Bangalore, Karnataka. MVJCE is regularly ranked among the top engineering colleges in India. It is one of the best engineering colleges in Karnataka which provides unmatched learning experience to students.