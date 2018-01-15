Saturday evening witnessed the crème de la creme of the city celebrate the best of lifestyle at L’Affaire, 2018. The second edition of this extravagant lifestyle soiree curated by Godrej had the best of art, music, travel and fashion all under one roof!

L’Affaire 2018, centered on the theme ‘The Future of Lifestyle’, was a veritable milieu of sophistication, glamour and stimulating dialogue. Be it a talk by Mini Mathur on her travel with her 7 year old daughter, nutrition talk by Pooja Makhija, discussion on independent art with theatre maestro Sanjna Kapoor and film director, Devashish Makhija, stand-up act by Abish Mathew, whiskey masterclass or a scintillating fashion show by Nachiket Barve, the evening had everything that embodies the future of lifestyle. The event also saw some of the biggest chefs and food connoisseurs launch the Godrej Food Trends Report 2018 curated by culinary expert, writer and consultant Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer of Godrej Industries, said, “L’Affaire is a stimulating platform that provides a single roof for showcasing the best of lifestyle. The second celebration of L’Affaire, with the theme ‘Future of Lifestyle’, was conceptualized keeping in mind the nuances of lifestyle which would lead to beguiling tete-a-tete. Lifestyle is an ever-evolving space and I am sure that as our journey progresses, L’Affaire will be a leading platform in the country enabling conversation that facilities only the best.”

Some of the faces spotted at the event were Alesia Raut, Nisha Jamvwal, Vicky Ratnani, Ranveer Brar, Kunal Vijaykar, Carol Gracias and Sanea Sheikh.