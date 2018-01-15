Moisture curing adhesives are viscous adhesives that consist of non-volatile urethane prepolymers, which require moisture to trigger the curing reaction. Moisture curing adhesives range from hard to flexible depending upon their formulation. Single component moisture curing polyurethane hot melts have been developed in the recent past, which combine the initial strength of hot melts with the improved heat resistance of moisture curing adhesives. Moisture curing adhesives can be used interchangeably with glue, cement, or paste, and bind two surfaces or things together and resists their separation.

Automotive and construction are major end-user industries for the moisture cure adhesives market, as moisture cure adhesives have several advantages over conventional adhesives. Application of moisture curing adhesives in automotive components and parts as lightweight materials is projected to drive the market. Demand for lightweight materials is increasing due to the rising interest for lightweight vehicles. Lightweight materials covered with moisture curing cements are utilized to fabricate glass fiber fortified composites and carbon fiber composites. The F1 automakers are focusing on improvement of lightweight materials and smaller vehicle structure to achieve enhanced performance. Raising environmental regulations and concerns regarding the usage of urethane adhesives are restraining the market. Manufacturers are currently engaged in development of bio-based options for dampness-based urethane glues.

Based of application, the moisture curing adhesives market can be segmented into construction, automotive, wood working, textile, and others. A major application for moisture curing adhesives is the installation of windshields in automobiles and bonding of plastic window panes to an aluminum ship structure. Moisture curing polyurethanes have been widely employed in the adhesive and coating industries. Moisture curing adhesives are used for wood coatings in construction and manufacturing activities. Transparent coating materials impart a natural look to wood in terms of texture, grain, and color.

In terms of chemistry, the moisture curing adhesives market can be segmented into polyurethane, silicone, cyanoacrylate, and polyolefin. Polyurethane chemistry is a prominent segment of the moisture curing adhesives market, as it is cost-effective, and adheres to a wide range of substrates such as metal, synthetic resin, ceramic, mineral fibers, rigid foams, and cemented materials. Polyurethane has high load bearing capacity, it experiences a change in shape under a heavy load; however, it returns to original shape when the load is removed.

In terms of geography, the moisture curing adhesives market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading market for moisture curing adhesives for the last few decades. Expansion of the construction sector and wood coating sector is expected to drive the market. Rise in demand for automobiles and increasing environmental concerns are predicted to be crucial factors that are likely to boost the market. Expansion of the automotive industry in Europe is likely to boost the demand for moisture curing adhesive products, as the automotive industry is a major manufacturer of automotive and its spare parts. Therefore, Europe is expected to witness a steady demand for moisture curing adhesives during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The major industries operating in the region include automotive, construction & housing, coatings, and electrical & electronics.

