Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market

The detailed report of Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2017-2025.

The Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Gas storage

Adsorption separation

Catalytic

The leading players in the market are

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Zinc-Based Organic Framework

Copper-Based Organic Framework

Iron-Based Organic Framework

Aluminum-Based Organic Framework

Magnesium-Based Organic Framework

Other Types

The market covers the following regions

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of contents

Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market Research Report 2018

