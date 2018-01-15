Market Scenario:

Matcha tea is a specially grown and processed green tea which is finely ground, powdered and packed. Matcha tea is rich in vitamin C, chromium, selenium, magnesium and zinc which helps in lowering cholesterol and controls blood sugar level in turn helping in weight loss. Matcha tea has higher percentage of antioxidants compared to green tea which is why it is preferred by health cognizant consumers. The trend of consumption of matcha tea began in Asian countries and this has spread to other regions rapidly.

Demand for matcha tea products is driven by added health benefits and product variety. However high investment related to matcha tea challenges this market, it is labor intensive market. The existing key players are focusing on R&D, for new product development and attractive packaging. The major trends observed in the global matcha tea market are innovative products such as coffee, chocolates, bakery products, ice creams, snacks and many more.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Matcha Tea Market are Nestlé SA (Switzerland), Tata Global Beverages Ltd (India), The Unilever Group (U.K.), AOI Tea Company (U.S.), Aiya Co. Ltd. (Japan), ITO EN, LTD. (Japan), Marukyu Koyamaen Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2382

Regional Analysis:

The global matcha tea market is “Spread across” can be used to increase the readability. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 9.69%. Europe will be the fastest growing region in matcha tea market, market value will grow at a CAGR of 10%. Latin American countries, offer ample expansion opportunities for major players. The growing awareness about various health benefits of matcha tea in North America, Latin America & Middle East will support the market growth during the review period.

Market Segments:

Global Matcha Tea market has been segmented on the basis of application, formulation and distribution channel. Among all the segments, beverages is projected to dominate the matcha tea market during the forecast period. However, nutraceutical segment will expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Matcha Tea market by formulation includes plain and flavored. Flavored matcha tea segment will witness higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Matcha tea has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises of store based and non-store based.

Target Audience:

Matcha tea manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/matcha-tea-market-2382

Key Findings: