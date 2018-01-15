Long-acting beta2-agonists are bronchodilators, a class of asthma medication, taken on a daily basis to relax the smooth muscle lining of bronchial tubes, the airways that carry air to the lungs. It allows the tubes to stay open for a longer period of time to help breathe easily. Long acting beta2-agonists are used to open narrow airways and prevent asthma attacks. These are used in dry powder or metered-dose inhalers. According to the FDA guidelines, long acting beta2-agonists should not be used without being combined with inhaled corticosteroid. Examples of inhaled steroids are Qvar, Flovent, Budesonide, Azmacort, Asmanex, and Aerobid. The most commonly prescribed long acting beta2-agonists are Salmeterol (Serevent), Formoterol (Foradil and Perforomist), and Arformoterol (Brovana).

Long acting beta2-agonists are considered primary drugs of choice to control chronic asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as these make breathing easier. The usage of long acting beta2-agonists in adults with persistent asthma results in improved lung function. Increasing the dose of inhaled corticosteroids results in less use of quick-relief medicines and improves lung function and symptoms.

Ability of the drug to control asthma and rise in the population suffering from asthma and chronic diseases such as COPD are expected to drive the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market. According to the World Health organization (WHO), in 2015, nearly 383,000 people died due to asthma. Many asthma-related deaths occur in low- and lower-middle income countries. It also stated that approximately 235 million people are presently suffering from asthma and it is a common disease among children.

Moreover, in 2015, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accounted for 3 million deaths across the world, approximately 5% of all the deaths. The primary cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is exposure to tobacco smoke, either passive or active. The market is expected to expand due to popularity of and preference for long acting beta2-agonists drugs. However, patent and exclusivity expiry of top selling drugs such as Serevent is likely to restrain the global market. The global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Based on distribution channel, the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016 owing to increase in prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 6.4% i.e., 15.7 million, people in the U.S. reported that they had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. CDC also stated that nearly 18.4 million people, 7.6% of the total population, aged 18 years and above in the U.S. currently suffer from asthma. Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2016 owing to increase in prevalence of asthma. According to Asthma U.K., nearly 5.4 million people in the U.K., 1.1 million children (1 in 11) and 4.3 million adults (1 in 12), are currently diagnosed with asthma. The market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing population and air pollution.

Key players operating in the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market include AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

