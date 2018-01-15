Thane’s most favourite shopping mall hosted a glittery and glamorous Fashion Show on Saturday, 13th January. The finalists of the fashionable beauty pageant- Miss & Mrs. Tiara India 2018 swayed the ramp with some of the best and unique collection from brands like Reliance Trends, NOI, Jashn, Fbb- India’s Fashion Hub, Deal Jeans which was stylishly paired with an exclusive shoe collection from SKECHERS.

The magnificent evening brought together many prominent personalities from all walks of life. The audience gathered at the mall cheered and applauded for the finalists while the fashion show was taking place.

Besides this, there was an amazing dance performance by the students of Tantrum Dance Academy who rocked the stage at Miss and Mrs. Tiara fashion show held at KORUM Mall.