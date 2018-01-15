“The Report Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Travel and Expense Management Software

Travel and expense management software is used by enterprises to manage and audit the expenses by their employees that include travel. This software helps maintain the transparency between enterprise and its employees regarding their expenses on business trips. The software is used by enterprises to control and monitor expense reports, which help streamline the business process and prevent fraud and human error. It also increases the transparency among employees and enterprises for entire reimbursement claim process, reduces travel costs, and improves the efficiency of enterprises.

Technavios analysts forecast the global travel and expense management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global travel and expense management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software license of travel and expense management software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

American Express Global Business Travel

Apptricity

AvidXchange

Basware

Certify

Chrome River Technologies

Coupa Software

DATABASICS

Expense8

ExpenseAnywhere

Expensify

Expenzing

Infor

InterplX

Oracle

Paychex

SAP

Serko

Skyjunxion

Traveldoo

TraveluXion

Trippeo Technologies

Unit4

Market driver

Pricing strategies of vendors

Market challenge

High implementation and maintenance costs

Market trend

Introduction of travel and expense management mobile app

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

