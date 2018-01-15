“The Report Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Travel and Expense Management Software
Travel and expense management software is used by enterprises to manage and audit the expenses by their employees that include travel. This software helps maintain the transparency between enterprise and its employees regarding their expenses on business trips. The software is used by enterprises to control and monitor expense reports, which help streamline the business process and prevent fraud and human error. It also increases the transparency among employees and enterprises for entire reimbursement claim process, reduces travel costs, and improves the efficiency of enterprises.
Technavios analysts forecast the global travel and expense management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476082
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global travel and expense management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software license of travel and expense management software.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
American Express Global Business Travel
Apptricity
AvidXchange
Basware
Certify
Chrome River Technologies
Coupa Software
DATABASICS
Expense8
ExpenseAnywhere
Expensify
Expenzing
Infor
InterplX
Oracle
Paychex
SAP
Serko
Skyjunxion
Traveldoo
TraveluXion
Trippeo Technologies
Unit4
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476082/global-travel-and-expense-management-market-research-reports/toc
Market driver
Pricing strategies of vendors
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
High implementation and maintenance costs
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Introduction of travel and expense management mobile app
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476082/global-travel-and-expense-management-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments