About Total Station
A total station is an electronic/optical instrument used in modern surveying to measure individual points of information that are used for surveying purposes. A total station consists of an electronic theodolite, integrated with an electronic distance measuring (EDM) instrument, and a microprocessor with a memory unit. A total station helps in measuring the vertical angles, horizontal angles, and slope distances from the instrument to a particular point.
Technavios analysts forecast the global total station market to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global total station market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Total Station Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
GENEQ
Leica Geosystems
TOPCON
Trimble
Other prominent vendors
Maple International Instrument
Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology
Suzhou FOIF
Survey Instrument Services
Hi-Target Surveying Instrument
GUANGDONG KOLIDA INSTRUMENT
Market driver
Rapid urbanization leading to increased mobility infrastructure
Market challenge
Slow growth in mining and exploration activities
Market trend
Increasing utilization of total stations in designing process
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Robotic total station Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Manual total station Market size and forecast 2016-2021
MARKET opportunity by product
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
