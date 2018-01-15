“The Report Global Twinkies Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Twinkies
Twinkies are a type of confectionary made of sponge cake with cream filling. James Alexander Dewar invented Twinkies, and the first Twinkie was produced with banana cream filling. Factors like chances of food contamination, government regulations, and the emergence of local brands might limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. The leading players in the market are focusing on mergers and partnerships, and strategizing to expand their market presence. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global packaged food market owing to the growing awareness and increasing adoption of packaged foods.
Technavios analysts forecast the global twinkies market to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global twinkies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of Twinkies to individual consumers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Twinkies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Hostess Brands
Grupo Bimbo
McKee Foods
pladis global
Yamazaki Baking
Other prominent vendors
Aryzta
B&G Foods
BreadTalk Group
Flowers Foods
REGENT FOOD
Walmart
Market driver
Introduction of new products and flavors
Market challenge
Product recalls
Market trend
Increasing demand for gluten-free products
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Global Twinkies market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF PRODUCT FILLING
Global Twinkies market by vanilla filling
Global Twinkies market by chocolate filling
Global Twinkies market by banana filling
Global Twinkies market by other fillings
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Specialist retailers
Convenience stores and individual retailers
Others
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast
EMEA Market size and forecast
APAC Market size and forecast
Key leading countries
US Market size and forecast
Canada Market size and forecast
