About Wellness Tourism

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace. With the increase in awareness about mental health and physical wellness, the global population is keen on taking preventive measures against various illnesses at an early stage. Mental disorders such as stress, anxiety, and frustration lead to health-related chronic diseases such as cancer and depression. For example, in the UK, the cases of work-related stress, anxiety, and depression was 1.51% per 100000 population in 2016. In 2015, the Stress in America survey led by the American Psychological Association (APA) had declared that the highest prevalence of stress amongst young adults and women is in the US.

Technavios analysts forecast the global wellness tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wellness tourism market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tourism expenditures taken up for wellness travels, which includes healthy diet and weight management, physical fitness and sports, beauty treatments, relaxation and stress relief, meditation, yoga, and procedures or treatments using conventional, alternative, complementary, herbal, or homeopathic medicine.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AccorHotels

Canyon Ranch

IHG

Red Carnation Hotels

Other prominent vendors

IHHR Hospitality (Ananda resort)

Aro H Wellness Retreat

Body and soul wellness center

BodySense

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Hilton

Hyatt

Kamalaya Koh Samui

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

MOUNTAIN TREK FITNESS RETREAT & HEALTH SPA

Rancho La Puerta

Wellness & Hormone Centers of America

Market driver

Increase in mental illness

Market challenge

Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market

Market trend

Emergence of online wellness aggregators

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global physical wellness tourism market

Global psychological wellness tourism market

Global spiritual wellness tourism market

Market opportunity by application

