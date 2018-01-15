“The Report Global Vegetable Chips Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Vegetable Chips
Vegetable chips are made by deep-frying, baking, or kettle-cooking thin slices of vegetables. Consumers across the globe are trying to switch to better-for-health products such as vegetable chips, as they are ready-to-eat (RTE) products and help satiate hunger, the demand is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for snacking is helping the global vegetable chips market grow.
Technavios analysts forecast the global vegetable chips market to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vegetable chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of potato chips through various retail outlets and foodservice establishments that include but are not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Vegetable Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Calbee
OUR LITTLE REBELLION
PepsiCo
Snikiddy
Zweifel
Other prominent vendors
AIB Foods
The Forager Foods
Hain Celestial
nehf
popchips
Seeberger
Sensible Portions
The Better Chip
Wai Lana Productions
Market driver
Changing taste preferences
Market challenge
Price fluctuations of vegetables
Market trend
Innovative product offerings
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Global vegetable crisps market Market size and forecast
Global extruded vegetable chips market Market size and forecast
Global other vegetable chips market Market size and forecast
Market opportunity by product
