About Vegetable Chips

Vegetable chips are made by deep-frying, baking, or kettle-cooking thin slices of vegetables. Consumers across the globe are trying to switch to better-for-health products such as vegetable chips, as they are ready-to-eat (RTE) products and help satiate hunger, the demand is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for snacking is helping the global vegetable chips market grow.

Technavios analysts forecast the global vegetable chips market to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vegetable chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of potato chips through various retail outlets and foodservice establishments that include but are not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Vegetable Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Calbee

OUR LITTLE REBELLION

PepsiCo

Snikiddy

Zweifel

Other prominent vendors

AIB Foods

The Forager Foods

Hain Celestial

nehf

popchips

Seeberger

Sensible Portions

The Better Chip

Wai Lana Productions

Market driver

Changing taste preferences

Market challenge

Price fluctuations of vegetables

Market trend

Innovative product offerings

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global vegetable crisps market Market size and forecast

Global extruded vegetable chips market Market size and forecast

Global other vegetable chips market Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

