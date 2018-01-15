“The Report Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Urine Collection Devices

Urinary catheters are urinary collection devices that are inserted into the bladder through the urethra to drain urine. The process is known as catherization. Urinary catheterization is performed when people are unable to urinate naturally using a toilet, bedpan, or urinal bedside commode. Urinary catheters are generally inserted to drain the bladder before a surgical procedure. They are also used during recovery from serious illness and to collect urine for urological analysis. Urinary catheters are also used for patients who have conditions such as urinary incontinence, urine retention, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and after surgery for the prostate. These devices are made of latex, polyurethane, rubber, or silicon.

Technavios analysts forecast the global urine collection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global urine collection devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of urine collection devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

B.Braun Melsungen

C.R. Brad

Coloplast

Hollister

Teleflex

Other prominent vendors

Cook Medical

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Market driver

Increasing prevalence of CKD

Market trend

Increase in awareness about hygiene

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Urinary catheters

Urine collection accessories

Urine bags

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Hospitals

Clinics

