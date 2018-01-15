“The Report Global Two-wheeler Keyless Entry System Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Two-wheeler Keyless Entry System
Keyless entry systems eliminate the use of mechanical keys. Thus, they offer better security and convenience to two-wheeler owners. These systems replace the key with an ignition button and conventional ignition lock with a transponder fob (with a flip-out key for backup). In addition, keyless entry systems allow the locking and unlocking of the steering lock and fuel filler flap. In some models, such as BMW and BMW GT/GTL, the storage compartments locks are controlled by the transponder. The penetration of keyless entry systems in the OEM market is low, and only few luxury two-wheelers are equipped with such systems. In addition, keyless entry systems are provided by OEMs in most of the models as an optional feature. However, OEMs will be equipping more models with this system during the forecast period, as the technology matures. Most of the demand for keyless entry systems is arising from the aftermarket segment, as the product is cheaper.
Technavios analysts forecast the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total sales volume of the keyless entry system used in a two-wheeler.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Two-wheeler Keyless Entry System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ZF Friedrichshafen
Continental
Delphi
Valeo
Hella
Other prominent vendors
Alps Electric
Atmel
DENSO Corporation
Marquardt
Mitsubishi Electric
Lear Corporation
Market driver
Rising sales of luxury motorcycles in APAC
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Risk associated with keyless entry system
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Introduction of 3D gesture in key fob
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Product lifecycle
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER
Global two-wheeler keyless entry system market by end user
Global two-wheeler keyless entry system market by OEM
Global two-wheeler keyless entry system market by aftermarket
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas market size & forecast
EMEA market size & forecast
APAC market size & forecast
Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Integrating immobilizer with keyless entry system
Introduction of 3D gesture in key fob
Premium motorcycle manufacturers shifting focus to Asia as their manufacturing hub
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
