About Transparent Digital Signage

Transparent digital signage is used to display multimedia content in public venues, and it allows the users to view what is shown on the glass screen. The parent market of the global transparent digital signage market is the global digital signage market. Transparent digital signage is an innovative technology that allows turning the window into a digital billboard, which can be used for advertising products and services. Digital signage is also called as dynamic signage, electronic signage, or narrowcasting. Digital signage can be deployed across numerous retail chains, banks, and travel hubs. Digital signage is used to deliver information and entertaining content to the target audience. Digital signage and transparent digital signage enable the marketers to be creative and provide the best way to display their products.

Technavios analysts forecast the global transparent digital signage market to grow at a CAGR of 28.79% during the period 2017-2021 .

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transparent digital signage market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the total shipments of transparent digital displays to end-user segments such as retail, automobile, media and entertainment and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Transparent Digital Signage Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BenQ

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Planar Systems

Other prominent vendors

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology

Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology

ClearLED

LED-Hero Electronic Technology

Market driver

Minimum amount of power consumption

Market challenge

Hardware limitations and the lack of quality content for advertisements

Market trend

Popularity of 3D displays for advertisements

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-users

Retail Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Automobile Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Media & entertainment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-users

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

A case study on the innovative McCafe advertising strategy

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

A case study on the ZARA store advertising strategy

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

