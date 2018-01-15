“The Report Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Thermoelectric Modules

Thermoelectric modules are semiconductor cooling devices, which work using the movement of heat when current flows through the junction of two distinct metals. Therefore, when a low voltage DC power source is applied to the thermoelectric module, heat will be transferred from one side to the other via the module. These modules offer several advantages over the traditional cooling systems such as accurate temperature control and cycling, compact formfactor, energy efficiency, low power consumption, robust and durable design, fully reversible switch in polarity, and rapid response time. As a result of such benefits, thermoelectric modules find applications in automotive (climate control seats of automobiles), consumer electronics (ACs and dryers), aerospace and defense, healthcare (biotechnology), industrial (cooling chillers), and telecommunication (optical communications) sectors. However, the cost of these modules is expensive compared with the conventional cooling and refrigeration systems, which is hampering their adoption. Therefore, vendors will focus on developing cost-effective thermoelectric modules that offer efficiency, reliability, and increased precision to gain a competitive advantage in the market during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global thermoelectric modules market to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoelectric modules market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price (ASP) of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Ferrotec

KELK

Laird

II-VI Marlow

Other prominent vendors

RMT

Tellurex

Thermion

TE Technology

Market driver

Increased construction activities

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Capital intensity of HVAC systems

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Commercial Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Government Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

