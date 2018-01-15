“The Report Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Tall oil is also known as liquid rosin or tallol. It consists of three major components: unsaponifiables, resin acids, and fatty acids. Tall oil fatty acid is formed when esters and carboxylic acids are subjected to a temperature in the Kraft process of paper pulping. It is mainly derived from pine and coniferous trees. The increasing demand for tall oil fatty acid as a viscosity modifier, lubricant, and corrosion inhibitor will increase its market share in the oil and gas industry. The increasing demand for plant-based chemical derivatives over animal-based and crude oil-based chemicals will favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for unconventional resources of energy will boost the market for lubricants and drilling fluids, thus driving the growth of the global tall oil fatty acid market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global tall oil fatty acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tall oil fatty acid market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Eastman Chemical Company

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Harima Chemicals Group

Ingevity

Kraton Corporation

Other prominent vendors

ExxonMobil

Forchem

Pasand Speciality Chemical

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Technical Industries

Werner G.Smith

Market driver

Rising use in soaps and detergents

Market challenge

Declining production of paper

Market trend

Increasing use in rubber industry

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Global tall oil fatty acid market

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview: Global tall oil fatty acid market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

