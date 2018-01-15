“The Report Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Tall Oil Fatty Acid
Tall oil is also known as liquid rosin or tallol. It consists of three major components: unsaponifiables, resin acids, and fatty acids. Tall oil fatty acid is formed when esters and carboxylic acids are subjected to a temperature in the Kraft process of paper pulping. It is mainly derived from pine and coniferous trees. The increasing demand for tall oil fatty acid as a viscosity modifier, lubricant, and corrosion inhibitor will increase its market share in the oil and gas industry. The increasing demand for plant-based chemical derivatives over animal-based and crude oil-based chemicals will favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for unconventional resources of energy will boost the market for lubricants and drilling fluids, thus driving the growth of the global tall oil fatty acid market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global tall oil fatty acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tall oil fatty acid market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Eastman Chemical Company
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Harima Chemicals Group
Ingevity
Kraton Corporation
Other prominent vendors
ExxonMobil
Forchem
Pasand Speciality Chemical
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing
Technical Industries
Werner G.Smith
Market driver
Rising use in soaps and detergents
Market challenge
Declining production of paper
Market trend
Increasing use in rubber industry
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Global tall oil fatty acid market
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Overview: Global tall oil fatty acid market by end-user
Comparison by end-user
