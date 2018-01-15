Sex Toys market

In this report, the global Sex Toys market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue million USD, market share and growth rate of Sex Toys in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Sex Toys market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue value and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ansell Healthcare

Doc Johnson

BMS Factory

LELO

Luvu Brands

Adam & Eve

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Crystal Delights

Eve Garden

Fun Factory

Happy Valley

Je Joue

Jimmyjane

Laid

LoveHoney

OhMiBod

Tantus

Tenga

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vibrators

Rubber Penises

Cock Rings

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption sales, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Table Of Contents:

Global Sex Toys Market Research Report 2017

1 Sex Toys Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sex Toys

1.2 Sex Toys Segment by Type Product Category

1.2.1 Global Sex Toys Production and CAGR % Comparison by Type Product Category20122022

1.2.2 Global Sex Toys Production Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Vibrators

1.2.4 Rubber Penises

1.2.5 Cock Rings

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Sex Toys Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sex Toys Consumption Sales Comparison by Application 20122022

1.3.2 Online Sale

1.3.3 Offline Sale

1.4 Global Sex Toys Market by Region 20122022

1.4.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size Value and CAGR % Comparison by Region 20122022

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect 20122022

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect 20122022

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect 20122022

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect 20122022

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect 20122022

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect 20122022

1.5 Global Market Size Value of Sex Toys 20122022

1.5.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue Status and Outlook 20122022

1.5.2 Global Sex Toys Capacity, Production Status and Outlook 20122022

2 Global Sex Toys Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sex Toys Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers 20122017

2.1.1 Global Sex Toys Capacity and Share by Manufacturers 20122017

2.1.2 Global Sex Toys Production and Share by Manufacturers 20122017

2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue and Share by Manufacturers 20122017

2.3 Global Sex Toys Average Price by Manufacturers 20122017

2.4 Manufacturers Sex Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Sex Toys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sex Toys Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sex Toys Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue Value by Region 20122017

3.1 Global Sex Toys Capacity and Market Share by Region 20122017

3.2 Global Sex Toys Production and Market Share by Region 20122017

3.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Value and Market Share by Region 20122017

3.4 Global Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

3.5 North America Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

3.6 Europe Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

3.7 China Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

3.8 Japan Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

3.9 Southeast Asia Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

3.10 India Sex Toys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 20122017

4 Global Sex Toys Supply Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region 20122017

4.1 Global Sex Toys Consumption by Region 20122017

4.2 North America Sex Toys Production, Consumption, Export, Import 20122017

4.3 Europe Sex Toys Production, Consumption, Export, Import 20122017

4.4 China Sex Toys Production, Consumption, Export, Import 20122017

