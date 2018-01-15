The recently published report titled Global Light Vehicle MirrorIndustry 2017 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2017 – 2022. It provides complete overview of Global Light Vehicle Mirror market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Light Vehicle Mirror Industry Report 2017 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Light Vehicle Mirror market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Light Vehicle Mirror market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Light Vehicle Mirror market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market 2018

1 Light Vehicle Mirror Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light Vehicle Mirror

1.2 Classification of Light Vehicle Mirror by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Internal Mirror

1.2.4 External Mirror

1.3 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Sedans

1.3.3 SUVs

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Light Vehicle Mirror Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Light Vehicle Mirror Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Light Vehicle Mirror (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume) by Application

3 United States Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India Light Vehicle Mirror (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Ficosa International

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Ficosa International Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Gentex Corporation

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Gentex Corporation Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Magna International

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Magna International Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Murakami Kaimeido

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Murakami Kaimeido Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Samvardhana Motherson Group

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Continental

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Continental Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Ichikoh

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Ichikoh Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Mitsuba

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Mitsuba Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Tokai Rika

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Tokai Rika Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Mobvoi

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Light Vehicle Mirror Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Mobvoi Light Vehicle Mirror Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 SL Corporation

9.12 Honda Lock

9.13 Ishizaki Honten

9.14 Flabeg Automotive

10 Light Vehicle Mirror Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Light Vehicle Mirror Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light Vehicle Mirror

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light Vehicle Mirror

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Light Vehicle Mirror Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Light Vehicle Mirror Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global Light Vehicle Mirror Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

