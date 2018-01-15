The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global diabetic macular edema treatment market was valued at US$ 3,094.55 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 4,096.29 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 3.1 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/diabetic-macular-edema-treatment-market

Market Insights

The exact disease etiology of diabetic macular edema is not known, but the research findings in the clinical trials states that it is a neurovascular disease of macula region present in retina. Altered glial cells, death of endothelial cells and loss of pericytes has increased the vasopermiability. The other factors studied that trigger the disease are upregulation of VEGF factors and activation of AGE receptors. The treatment regimen adopted for diabetic macular edema has undergone changes since 1985 as laser photocoagulation therapy to post 2005 as intravitreal injections and implants of Anti-VEGF drugs. As per the research citing of American Academy of Ophthalmology report 2015, approximately 21 million people globally are suffering with diabetic macular edema.

Photocoagulation laser therapy is employed for the treatment of patients suffering with focal diabetic macular edema, with preference given to yellow pattern 577 nm micropulse lasers. Anti-VEGF drugs are formulated as intravitreal implants and intravitreal injections for the treatment of patients suffering with diffuse diabetic macular edema.

North America represents larger growth in the diabetic macular edema treatment market on account of increasing number of patients suffering with type-2 diabetes. The number of patients suffering with diabetic retinopathy will increase three folds from 5.5 million in 2005 to 16 million by 2050. Presence of top tier photocoagulation laser manufacturers will result in accurate diagnosis of the disease progression of diabetic macular edema and effective treatment regimen. Asian Pacific market has a competitive market due to the presence of major and domestic players manufacturing photocoagulation lasers. Rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy with an increase of 23 % over the last decade fortify the Asia Pacific market growth.

The diabetic macular edema treatment market includes major players such as LUMENIS, Novartis AG, Allergan, Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, Alimera Sciences, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex, Genetech, Inc., Quantel-Medical and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy with disease prognosis for diabetic macular edema

Promising product pipeline with improved drug efficacy and safety to push the growth of diabetic macular edema treatment market

Increasing funding in the research and development segment of ophthalmic care primarily focusing on intravitreal implants

Browse the full report Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/diabetic-macular-edema-treatment-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, by Treatment, 2016 (Value %)

2.1.2. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Visit Our blog at: http://www.mobilecomputingtoday.co.uk/7331/diabetic-macular-edema-treatment-market-expected-reach-4096-29-2025-credence-research/

Company Profiles

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com