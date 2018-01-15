Ethylene is a versatile compound which can be combined with many other compounds or polymers to produce different synthetic copolymers used for diverse applications. Complex copolymers are manufactured using different chemical processes. These copolymers possess excellent mechanical cohesion and adhesion properties. They are tough and flexible polymers and easy to process. They are used in a wide range of applications in several industries.

The ethylene copolymers market can be segmented based on copolymer type, application, and region. In terms of copolymer type, the market can be segmented into ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene ethyl acrylate (EEA), ethylene methyl acrylate (EMA), ethylene butyl acrylate (EBA), ethylene propylene (EP), and others. The ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to its versatility and application in a wide range of industries.

Based on application, the ethylene copolymers market can be segmented into packaging, consumer goods, hot melt adhesives, automotive, thermo adhesive films, biomedical engineering, health care, transportation, lamination, textile, asphalt modification, woodworking, and others. The packaging segment can be sub-divided into food and beverage, cosmetics, health care, freeze, and aseptic packaging. Ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers are primarily employed as EVA plastics. EVA is utilized in hot melt adhesives, plastic wraps, craft foam sheets, biomedical engineering, expanded or foam rubber, food packaging, and photovoltaic industry (as an encapsulation material).

EVA foams are used in boots, sports shoes, sports gloves, helmets, sports pads, floats, and other products. Ethylene ethyl acrylate copolymers can be utilized with metals, PVC, PET, and other plastics to enhance their performance. EEA are used in skincare and packaging applications. Ethylene methyl acrylates are utilized as hot melt adhesives offering softness and flexibility to products. Ethylene butyl acrylates are employed in food & beverage packaging, and in foldable cartons. Ethylene propylene copolymers are used as a synthetic rubber in automotive engines, electrical wiring, and construction.

Demand for ethylene copolymers is rising due to its properties such as heat resistance, formulation flexibility, chemical reactivity, and cohesion & adhesion. Packaging and automotive industries are anticipated to promote the demand for ethylene copolymers. Food packaging is anticipated to drive the ethylene copolymers market. Rising awareness about waste packaging and recycling is expected to fuel the market. High profit margin and increase in R&D activities for technical and equipment development, and innovative products in companies are anticipated to drive the market of ethylene copolymers.

