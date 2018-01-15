“The Report Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Traffic Road Marking Coatings
Traffic road marking coatings play a vital role in maintaining the road safety, especially in four and six-lane highways. The coatings help ensure the smooth movement of traffic, thereby reducing the number of road accidents. These coatings are easy-to-apply, UV resistant, non-toxic, environment-friendly, and corrosion resistant. Apart from traffic guidance, traffic road marking coatings also act as a tool for warning, controlling, and providing information to drivers. There are several types of traffic road marking coatings available in the market such as paint, thermoplastic, preformed polymer tape, and epoxy.
Technavios analysts forecast the global traffic road marking coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% during the period 2017-2021
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global traffic road marking coatings market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
3M
Geveko Markings
LANINO
The Dow Chemical Company
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Other prominent vendors
Asian Paints PPG
Crown Technologies
Nippon Paint Holdings
SealMaster
SWARCO
Market driver
Increasing new road construction
Market challenge
Increasing competition among vendors
Market trend
Emergence of organic road marking materials
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
