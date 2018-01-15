“The Report Global Thermochromic Materials Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Thermochromic Materials
With changes in temperature, thermochromic materials also change their color. These materials are used in pigments, thermometers, food quality indicators, kettles, test strips on batteries, and textiles. These materials are also used in food packaging. They are generally categorized into two types: liquid crystals and leuco dyes. Liquid crystals are used in liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, thermometers, and mood rings. Leuco dyes are less expensive than liquid crystals and are used in a wide range of applications such as quality control, product labeling, advertising and promotional applications, toys, game pieces, and packaging.
Technavios analysts forecast the global thermochromic materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermochromic materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of thermochromic materials.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Thermochromic Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Hali Pigment
LCR Hallcrest
Matsui International
QCR Solutions
Other prominent vendors
Good Life Innovations
Gem’innov
Chromatic Technologies
SFXC
SMAROL INDUSTRY
NCC
Market driver
Increasing demand for thermochromic material as food quality indicators
Market challenge
Product limitations
Market trend
Emergence of smart materials
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Five forces analysis
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Global thermochromic materials market by pigments
Global thermochromic materials market by thermometers
Global thermochromic materials market by food quality indicators
Global thermochromic materials market by papers
Global thermochromic materials market by others
Market opportunity by application
