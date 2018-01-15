White Plains, New York (webnewswire) January 15, 2018 – The universe of digital books seems at last poised to expand dramatically after several years of false start. People believe these digital books could revolutionize reading making more books accessible to more people in unique ways than ever before.

One such initiative is taken by Elthos, the leading provider of next generation Role Playing Game utilities such as the Elthos RPG Mythos Machine, and related items including rules books, adventure modules, and more.

Elthos decided to introduce downloadable e-books that feature Adventure Modules, Actual Play Story Books, and more. The mission of this bookshop is to provide beautiful, versatile and functional rules books to the RPG community.

When asked about their digital bookshop, “Our Book Shop’s mission is to provide beautiful, versatile and functional Rules Books. We will also be offering Adventure Modules (coming soon), and Actual Play Story Books (also coming soon) for our friends in the RPG community. Anything that we can put into a digital download format can be found here. Products that require physical printing and shipping will be sold via various 3rd Party Websites such as DeviantArt, and DriveThruRPG. Enjoy!” replied the spokesperson of Elthos.

The Elthos RPG Rules are distilled down to simple and light to enable Gamemasters to build their own worlds in any way they wish. The RPG rule book provides solid mathematical structure to build the game of your dreams and presents simple and handy examples to get started.

When talking about the License Agreement for their rule book, “Our License Agreement for our Rules Books allow fellow content creators to use the Elthos RPG rules to create any settings based on the rules that they wish, and to profit from their creations,” stated the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also added, “We will not seek royalties, or limit your ability to publish your own Settings based on the Elthos Role Playing Games rules, except where such publications contain copyright infringements, or illegal materials, or otherwise compromise the Elthos brand.”

The ‘coming soon’ digital bookshop will feature a simple product list that includes Elthos RPG Core Rules Book, Elthos RPG Essential Rules Book, Elthos RPG Tactical Rules Book and Elthos RPG Essential Rules Book B&W Print Version.

