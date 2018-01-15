Drones, have now become a mature technology, gaining momentum across many industries and generating humongous investment opportunities. Drones are UAVs that are flown and controlled using handheld or GPS remote controls. They are majorly used for surveillance, rescue missions, photography, natural or man-made disaster management, product delivery, monitoring, internet connectivity, and entertainment. The ever increasing market of drones is in turn fueling the market for drone software. The global drone software market is escalating due to various factors such as rising applications of drones in commercial sectors and military and increasing adoption of IoT leading to increased application of drones. However, the software’s vulnerability of getting hacked, raises security issues, which can hamper the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of autonomous drones in various applications and enhancement in drone functionality are expected to create market opportunities in the upcoming years. The leading market players sustain their position in the drone software market by adopting various market strategies such as acquisitions, and collaborations & partnerships.

Drone Software Market SEGMENTATION

By Platform

• Commercial

• Military

By Offering

• App-based software

• Desktop software

By Architecture

• Open source

• Closed source

By Application

• Surveillance

• Weather forecast

• Delivery services

• Disaster management

• Photography and entertainment

Drone Software Market By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

