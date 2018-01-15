Logistics plays a vital role in any industry irrespective of its position in supply chain. For each industry, the effectiveness of planning and execution of logistic management is responsible for timely delivery of raw materials, products and manpower. Manufacturing enterprises receive and distributes its products through various commercial vehicles ranging from small pickups to multi-axle containers. The logistic managers often are persuaded by task to load and unload these carriers in stipulated time in order to maintain optimum in-out flow. In most of the industries fork lifts are used for loading, unloading and stacking of the material which often require stretch its run onto carriers’ platform. The carriers has different floors and commonly do not match with the dock of the warehouse due to which loading and unloading becomes difficult and tedious.

This is where dock levelers come into play; the dock leveler is the mechanical arrangement which acts as bridge to level the platform of warehouse and carrier to allow easy movement of loads. The dock levelers generally employ a flat platform which is lifted or protruded mechanically connecting both dock and truck floor. The lifting mechanism is commonly hydraulic or electronic assisted which locks at the open position in order to sustain under heavy loading. The dock levers are designed and installed considering the human safety complying the guidelines issued by standardizing agencies.

The dock levelers find application in variety of industries, warehouses, airports, stations, power plants, and several other places. While numerous industries are employing ‘just on time’ strategy it becomes necessary to plan effective and smooth supply chain management and important to perform fast loading and unloading of all kind of material, products and machines without compromising with the risk factors associated to human life and equipment fails. This has ultimately has resulted into increased the number of installations of lock levelers.

The dock levelers are extremely helpful for loading and unloading heavy units involving, machines, cars, etc. hence they are often employed at various manufacturing, sales units, maintenance houses, recycling plants and many other spaces. Various countries have issued guidelines and standard designs for installing dock levelers according to the carrier floor. Also, these companies has to through government authorized safety audit for the dock leveler acquired. Growing efforts for involving smooth operation in logistics along with maintaining all safety features for both man and machines is estimated to drive the demand dock levelers in the global market.

Trend of installing dock levelers started in European countries which later prolonged to other developed countries involving U.S, Japan. While in other countries leveler plates or ramps were used as substitutes of dock levelers. The dock levelers market in Europe is attaining maturity phase, whereas in various developing countries it market is growing stupendously. Countries like India, China and several other south Asian countries has emerged as hotspot for the dock leveler manufacturers. At regional level, Europe and U.S. has large install base of dock levelers and region is estimated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia pacific, MEA are estimated to witness significant growth owing to rapid industrialization and adoption of international safety standards.

The dock levelers market is involves participation of large number of small and medium scale players and is estimated to be fragmented by local suppliers. Some of the key player serving their products in the market are Campisa Srl, Blue Giant Equipment Corporation, Northern Dock Systems Inc., Entrematic Group AB, Mccormick Dr. SYSTEMS, INC, Mckee Door Sales Of Columbus, Inc. Assa Abloy Entrance Systems China, Hörmann Group, Misuzu Machinery Co., Ltd among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Although the design and installation of dock levelers has been standardized by various standardizing agencies however, it is still customized and installed according to customer requirements. The dock levelers are available in various types and as per the functional requirements. The dock levelers market can be segmented as.

