Dental cements are hard, brittle materials formed by mixing two or more components together used for the restoration and fillings in dentistry. Ideal dental cement facilitates the biological, clinical, esthetic, and physical requirements during its applications in dentistry. The dental cements are characterized depending upon their physical properties such as moisture tolerance, bonding, flow and hydrophilicity, radiopacity, bond strength, compressive and tensile strength, and modulus of elasticity. Other characteristics of dental cements include biocompatibility, esthetic properties, patient comfort, and ease of use. Different types of dental cements are available on the basis of composition used in the preparation of the cements. These cements have varied applications based on their properties and as per the indications such as in restorative dentistry as cavity liners, pulpal protection such as bases and varnishes temporary and permanent cementation; in endodontics for root canal therapy; in prosthodontics for cementation of crowns; in periodontics for gingival surgical procedures; and in orthodontics for cementation of ceramic as well as stainless steel bands. Glass ionomers and composite cements are now widely used mainly because of their high retention bond strength and ease of use.

The global dental cement market is expected to be driven by the technological advancements in dental cements with respect to bonding strength and chemical and physical properties of materials to deliver outmost results. The self-adhesive resin is one of the newest technological developments made in dental cement which is expected to be used by majority of dentists in the near future. Increase in prevalence of dental cosmetic surgeries in developed countries and rise in number of dental procedures worldwide are projected to be the leading factors for the growth of the dental cements market during the forecast period. However, there has been decrease in dental caries cases in the last decade mainly due to awareness among people about the use of topical fluoride and toothpaste and increase in oral health education and dental care. In addition, high cost of dental surgical equipment and procedures are likely to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global dental cement market is segmented on the basis of material composition in cements, end-user, and geography. Zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenol, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer, and composite resin are the five types of dental cement. Out of these, resin cement and glass ionomer are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period mainly due to their high tensile and chemical bonding strength and their ease of use. The resin cement has high compressive strength and very low solubility, which make it the first choice for use in restorative dentistry. The resin cements are broadly categorized into two types: polymerization resins and self-adhesive resins. On the basis of polymerization, they are classified as light curing, chemical curing, and dual curing. The self-adhesive resins are classified on the basis of mechanism of adhesion; these are total edge bonding agent and self-etching bonding system. The dental cements are required by various end-users such as hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Among the end-users, the dental clinics segment dominates the market, followed by the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers segments.

By geography, the global dental cement market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a major share of the market in the near future owing to increase in health care facilities and rise in demand for dental cosmetic and dental surgeries. Europe is projected to be the second leading contributor to the market growth during the forecast period mainly due to adoption of newer technologies by dentists and rise in dental surgeries. The market is estimated to register a high CAGR in developing countries of Asia Pacific attributed to increase in population with dental problems and growth in expenditure on oral health.

The key players operating in the global dental cement market are 3M ESPE, DENTSPLY International, GC America Inc., Carestream Health, BISCO, Inc., Shofu Dental Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher Corporation, and Nobel Biocare. Out of these companies, 3M ESPE, BISCO, and Shofu Dental Corporation are expected have major shares of the global dental cement market with newer technological products such as self-adhesive resins and related products.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

