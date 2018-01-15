Colliers International India’s Capital Markets & Investment Services (CMIS) team in Mumbai facilitated a successful completion of transaction for Hirani Group. Colliers International was appointed as the sole advisor by Hirani Group for this transaction.

Colliers International was brought on board as the solution provider to raise INR20 crores in structured debt from a leading NBFC. A part of the money will be spent on the construction and development of the project. Both the projects are MHADA building redevelopment which are coming up in Nehru Nagar which is one of the fastest growing residential areas of Mumbai.

About the transaction

Hirani Group is one of the leading real estate development companies in Mumbai and has been focused on MHADA building redevelopment in areas of Kurla, Vikhroli for over one decade. The Group has currently about 9 projects under construction and got around 7 projects in pipeline. They sell affordable homes for mid-level income segment at a starting price of INR80 lakh. Current lending was initiated with the NBFC with the vision to take over existing lender, also in another ongoing project. The newly raised capital will aid Hirani Group in faster approvals and timely construction of the project.

“We are pleased to be working closely with Hirani Group. Once onboarded, the Colliers CMIS team advised Hirani on deal marketing, structuring and facilitated the due diligence and execution process, leading to a successful transaction closure”, said Somendra Sarwal | Associate Director | CMIS (Mumbai) | Colliers International India